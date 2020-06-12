William John Kmet
Loving Husband (Jerrie) Father Kevin (Lori) Jeffrey (Carolyn). Grandfather Katelyn, Joseph & Mackenzie. PFC US Army. Designer at Ford for 39 years Ret. Mass and celebration of life to be held at a later date
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.