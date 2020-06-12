Or Copy this URL to Share

William John Kmet



Loving Husband (Jerrie) Father Kevin (Lori) Jeffrey (Carolyn). Grandfather Katelyn, Joseph & Mackenzie. PFC US Army. Designer at Ford for 39 years Ret. Mass and celebration of life to be held at a later date









