William John Kopczynski



William J. Kopczynski 66, passed peacefully to join his parents, Frank and Fay Kopczynski on April 27 2020. Loving brother of Bonnie, Frank and Fay and their families.



A tribute to Bill can be made in his name to Mental Health Association of Michigan.









