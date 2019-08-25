Resources
William Joseph (Bill) Hanley

- - William (Bill) Joseph Hanley (66), July 11, 2019. Born October 24, 1952 to Stacey and George Hanley. A 1970 Rochester Adams (Varsity football) and EMU(BS) grad. He married Carol Schunk and they had four children who all lovingly supported him. He then pursued his dream to live in Florida. Bill was a trained mechanic, worked in the oil and auto industries. He took pride in his work and involved his children in learning to fix things around the house. He is survived by his siblings Mary(Larry) Machacek and John(Patty), children Jennifer Hanley Dickerson(Brian), Stella Qaraeen(Munir) and Audrey(TJ)Kirkpatrick, Keenan and 6 grandchildren. He will be remembered for his quick wit and easy smile.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 25, 2019
