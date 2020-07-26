1/1
William Joseph Peters
William Joseph Peters

Harrison Township - William Joseph Peters, 88, succumbed to heart disease on March, 9, 2019. William was born on November 17, 1930 in Bronx, New York.

He was married to the late Sandra (Jacks) for 57 years, and was the brother of the late Frederick Stephen Peters of Long Beach, New York. He is survived by his children: Sharon (Leroy) Cadwalder, Des Plaines, Illinois; Barbara (Dan) Rathka, Naples, Florida; Thomas Peters, Macomb; Carol (Craig) Whitmore, Grosse Pointe and six grandchildren: Kevin and Caitlin Cadwalder, Taylor Rathka, and Olivia, Violet and Rex Whitmore.

William was a graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx and later, The University of Detroit, where he earned his degree in civil engineering. After graduating from the U of D ROTC, he enrolled in the U.S. Air Force pilot training program. As a 2nd lieutenant, he served at Graham AFB in Florida, Reese AFB in Lubbock Texas, Scott AFB, near St. Louis, Missouri and Ent AFB, near Colorado Springs. After moving to the Detroit area, he landed a position at the Chrysler Missile Plant where he designed the nose cone of the Jupiter missile. From there, he worked at the GM Tech Center in Warren for 28 years, where he said, "I must have done something right." He also worked at the Detroit Arsenal (TACOM) working as a support engineer for U.S. Army and at ICRC, a subsidiary. In 2002, William retired to his home in Venice Shores. He loved his family, his boat, was an avid reader and was always looking for better ways to do things. He was also an active member of St. Hubert Catholic Church where he became a 4th degree knight with the Knights of Columbus.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
