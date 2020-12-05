1/1
William Joseph "Bill" Trahey
William "Bill" Joseph Trahey went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by family, at the age of 94. Bill was predeceased by Lillian Ann Trahey (nee Tocco), his loving wife of fifty years, and Karen Ann Trahey, his beloved daughter. He is survived by his children William, Sandra and Timothy, his grandchildren, Kellie and Kyle, and many treasured great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill proudly served in WWII in the US Army. Visitation Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 12-5 pm with a prayer service at 4 pm at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Rd., Livonia. Instate Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:30 am until time of Mass at 11 am at St. Genevieve-St. Maurice Catholic Church, 29015 Jamison St., Livonia, MI. Military honors will the service. Interment at St. Hedwig Cemetery Dearborn Heights, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be directed to Angela Hospice, https://angelahospice.org/donate or the Disabled American Veterans, who assist our service members in their time of need, https://www.ihelpveterans.org/. Please share a memory of Bill at www.turowskifuneralhome.com




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
