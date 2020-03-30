Services
A H Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr Rd
Warren, MI 48093
586-293-8030
William "Bill" Kolasa

William "Bill" Kolasa Obituary
William "Bill" Kolasa

St. Clair Shores - William "Bill" Kolasa, age 79, March 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Eileen.

Loving father of William, Timothy (Michelle), and Lorraine (Ajit). Dear brother of Art (Helen "Pat") and Camille "Cookie" (David). Dear friend of Pete Keefe. Private ceremonies will be held for family. Committal prayers will be held Thursday 11:00 AM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit. Please share a thought or memory with the family at ahpeters.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
