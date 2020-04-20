Resources
William L. Fisher Obituary
William L. Fisher, age 75, passed away on April 8, 2020. Bill will be forever loved by his wife, Patricia; children, Lisa (Peter), Daniel (Jennifer); grandchildren, Julia, William, Chloe; sister, Mildred Westfall; nieces and nephews. Parents, William and Elizabeth; sisters, Anna Bewick and Geraldine Hurst predeceased him. He was a USNR-Navy Veteran Communications Technician at the Naval Security Station, Washington, D.C. Bill's passion and talent for baseball is shared by his family. He played on the Mustang Lounge and Ford DSP teams and managed Berkley and Warren P&R teams. Bill was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, completing the MSU Master Gardener Program. Internment Services at a later date. Memorial Contributions: Michigan Humane Society.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
