Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Martini's
832 S. Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, MI
William L. "Bill" VanMeter Jr.


1945 - 2019
William L. "Bill" VanMeter Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" L. Van Meter, Jr.

Kalamazoo - Passed away on October 6, 2019 at his residence in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Bill was born October 5, 1945 in Sumter, South Carolina, the son of William Sr. and Jacqueline (Caldwell) Van Meter. Bill is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Van Meter, his brother and sister, Pete (Adelia) Van Meter, Johanna Van Meter (Les) Woodson, two nieces and three grandnieces.

A celebration of Bill's life will he held on Sunday, October 20th, from 2:30 to 4:30 pm at Martini's, 832 S. Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo. Memorial contributions in Bill's name can be made to Animal's Best Friend Fund or a . To view Bill's personalized guestbook please visit https://www.langelands.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
