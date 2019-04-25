|
William Leroy Kinney IV
- - William Leroy Kinney IV passed away April 11, 2019. He was the loving husband of Mary for 50 years; devoted father of Julie and William (Carol) Kinney; cherished grandfather of Andrea and Caitlyn Kinney; he also leaves behind siblings, nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, April 27, at 10:30am at First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, 26165 Farmington Rd, Farmington Hills. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Yankee Air Museum and the First Presbyterian Church of Farmington in his name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 25, 2019