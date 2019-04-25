Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Farmington
26165 Farmington Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Kinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Leroy Kinney Iv


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Leroy Kinney Iv Obituary
William Leroy Kinney IV

- - William Leroy Kinney IV passed away April 11, 2019. He was the loving husband of Mary for 50 years; devoted father of Julie and William (Carol) Kinney; cherished grandfather of Andrea and Caitlyn Kinney; he also leaves behind siblings, nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, April 27, at 10:30am at First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, 26165 Farmington Rd, Farmington Hills. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Yankee Air Museum and the First Presbyterian Church of Farmington in his name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now