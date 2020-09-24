William Lyle Goodwin II



Known as Bill by family, friends and neighbors, or Skipper Bill and Captain Bill by fellow Sailors.



6/28/1931-8/10/2020



89 years of age at the time of his passing. Bill was survived by two sons, two granddaughters and eight siblings.



On Monday, August the 10th, 2020 at approximately 7:30 p.m. at his home in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Bill peacefully took his last breath.



He was totally surrounded by the love of his sons, cherished siblings, and other family members, as well as dear friends and neighbors.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store