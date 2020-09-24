1/
William Lyle Goodwin Ii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Lyle Goodwin II

Known as Bill by family, friends and neighbors, or Skipper Bill and Captain Bill by fellow Sailors.

6/28/1931-8/10/2020

89 years of age at the time of his passing. Bill was survived by two sons, two granddaughters and eight siblings.

On Monday, August the 10th, 2020 at approximately 7:30 p.m. at his home in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Bill peacefully took his last breath.

He was totally surrounded by the love of his sons, cherished siblings, and other family members, as well as dear friends and neighbors.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved