William Michael "Bill" Wilson
Swansea, MA - William Michael "Bill" Wilson, 79 of Swansea, MA, and formerly of Troy, Michigan, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of George Thomas Wilson and Helen Ernestine Mullen, Bill was a graduate of St. Mary of the Mount High School, where he met his wife of 56 years, Patricia Ann Slogan (1940-2017). In Detroit, he was the General Manager of the Buhl Bar, Savoyard Club, and of Meadowbrook Hall. He is survived by his son, William Michael Wilson, Jr. (Randy Stowell) of Providence, RI, his daughters Holly Ellen Wilson (Linda Landry Wilson) of Lynchburg, VA, Amy Kathleen of Detroit, MI. Five grandchildren; Parker, Amanda, Liam, Elizabeth and Katherine. The funeral will be held Friday at 9 AM from Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home 230 Waterman Street, Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sebastian Church, Cole Avenue, Providence At 10 AM. Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery. Calling hours Thursday from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Avenue, Scranton, PA 18509 in honor of his beloved Sister Helen (Sr. Regina Maria, IHM) and the IHM sisters who cared for her. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 25, 2019