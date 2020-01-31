Resources
William Michaluk 94, long time Dearborn resident passed away peacefully at Angela Hospice after a brief illness on Wednesday January 29, 2020. Loving husband for 68 years of Caroline. Dear father of Sue Engelbrink (Gordon), and William Michaluk (Kathleen). Loving grandfather of Nicholas and the late Kendall Michaluk.

Mr. Michaluk was born in Windsor Ontario where he met his wife Caroline. In the late 1940's he obtained his engineering degree while working as a waiter at some of Detroit's finest restaurants. After college he briefly worked at Kaiser Motors, before working for Ford Motor Company for more than 38 years. No services held at his request. Interment will be at Victoria Memorial Cemetery in Windsor Ontario.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
