|
|
William O. Grierson
Grosse Pointe Shores - William O. Grierson; Age 82; February 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne. Loving father of Thomas (Laura), John (Lori), and Amy Ward (Harry). Dearest grandfather of Benjamin, Henry, Lucy, Amanda, Alex, and Nicholas. Dear brother of JoAnn Althoff and the late Robert. Also survived by his loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will take place 11:00am on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at The Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, 16 Lake Shore Dr., Grosse Pointe Farms. Memorial contributions may be made to the Iroquois Avenue Food Pantry, 2411 Iroquois Ave., Detroit, MI 48214. Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 7, 2019