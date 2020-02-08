|
William Ottevaere
Clinton Twp - Age 96, February 7, 2020. William was born on May 22, 1923 in Detroit, MI. William is survived by two daughters, Elaine (Frank) Harkins of Fairfield Glade, TN and June (Curtis) Pedersen of Fenton, MI. Grandfather of Donison Huff, Howell, MI. Great-grandfather of Madison, Carter, Tyler and Dylan Huff, also of Howell. William was preceded in death by his wife, Irene nee Juipe. Visitation Tuesday, 5-9 pm, Wednesday, 2-9 pm at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack, Grosse Pointe Park, Funeral Service Thursday 11:00 am at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, 43300 Garfield Rd. Clinton Twp. Interment will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020