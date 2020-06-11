William "Billy" Patrick O'Shea



William "Billy" Patrick O'Shea, 84, loving husband, father, brother, papa and uncle passed away on Saturday June 6, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on March 18, 1936 in Keel, County Kerry, Ireland.



Billy was one of 15 children, 5th in line, and was known by his siblings as "Willy". He left his childhood home at an early age, traveled to England, Toronto and eventually calling the United States his home. He served four years in the U.S. Army and proudly became a U.S. citizen in May, 1964. Billy was not one to sit still and kept busy not only with raising his three daughters but also co-owning with his wife several businesses simultaneously: Mayo Construction, Mercury Contracting, O'Shea's Tavern, Clare Investment as well as real estate properties. He will always be known for being a true gentleman, his Irish twinkling eyes, his big smile, his handshake was his word and if you needed it, he would give you the shirt off his back. He was a great example of illustrating how life has its challenges but to always remain positive and to show up BIG through commitment, perseverance and hard work. Family was always his top priority. His legacy is his three daughters and he was extremely proud of all they have accomplished but more importantly providing him his greatest joy - his eight grandchildren. He loved each and every one of his grandchildren and especially enjoyed spending time with them any chance he could get. As Papa, it gave him the opportunity to be lighthearted and silly. He always said any day past 80 you are on "borrowed time". In the end, it took four cancers to finally surrender his will to live.



He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Bridget, his three daughters, Colleen (Rob) Werner, Sheilah (Tom) Donahue III and Deirdre (Dana) Shiery and his 8 greatest treasures - his grandchildren: Ava, Grace, Clare, Zoe, Shea, Liam, Tommy and Sadie. In addition, he leaves behind his siblings, Dora Barton, Beth O'Shea, Joan Murphy, Mary Cleary, Ned O'Shea, Peggy Coulter, Kitty Kelly, Paddy O'Shea, Denny O'Shea, Nary Leen, Rosaleen Casey, and Anne Kane, along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, James O'Shea and Hannah Knightly and siblings, Bridget O'Shea and Tom O'Shea. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by many near and far.



A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held later this summer. The family requests if you have fond memories, stories, pictures or sayings that embodies his spirit, please send them to willyoshea1@gmail.com to be gathered and compiled for his family, grandchildren and future generations to come.









