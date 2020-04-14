|
|
William R. Simpson
Dearborn Heights - Passed away April 12, 2020. Age 74. Beloved husband of Loretta. Loving father of William Jr., Edward, John and Amanda. Cherished grandfather of Savana, William III, Cecilia, Christopher, Danielle, Brandon and Joey.Great-grandfather of Halle and Addy. Dear brother of Mary (Harold) Galloway, the late Joyce Griffiths, and the late Charles Simpson. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.William proudly served his country in Vietnam. He will be resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) Thursday, from 1-5 pm. Funeral Service Friday at 11 am from the Griffin Chapel. Share a Memorial Tribute with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020