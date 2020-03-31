|
William R. "Bill" Teets
William R. "Bill" Teets. This kind man will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was devoted to his wife, Agnes; and is survived by children, William Alan (Shawn) Teets and Sally (Michael) Savasky; grandchildren, Benjamin Savasky and Susan Dobbs (Shane); and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Bill was born in Detroit in 1930. He served in the Korean War until 1957. He married Agnes Moll in 1954 and retired from the United States Post Office in 1986 after 30 years of service. He described his 65-year marriage with "Aggie", "the best years of their lives." Bill and Aggie raised their family in Berkley, where they were residents most of their lives. Bill was a proud member of the First United Methodist Church of Berkley, bowling with the gentlemen and serving as a Sunday School Teacher, Youth Counselor, and Baseball Coach. Woodworking and delicate craftsmanship were some of Bill's favorite hobbies. He was good at finding value in small pieces' others would discard, turning them into hand-crafted ornaments that he and Aggie made together in their Country Woodworking business. Scale-model replicas of buildings at Greenfield Village that he reproduced from pictures are other treasures that will live on with his grandchildren, who spent hours with him at "their" work bench. Bill was humble but always a major influence to his family. He enjoyed his camping adventures, bluegrass music, trains, and could "talk-it-up" with the best of them. He spoke for small and helpless creatures and loved his children's and grandchildren's pets. He was a steadfast cheerleader for his grandchildren, whom he dearly loved, and always focused his efforts toward their successes. Memorial contributions in Bill's honor would be appreciated to St. Anne's Mead's https://stannesmead.org/give-now/ A memorial service is planned for a later date. Share your memories at www.sawyerfuller.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020