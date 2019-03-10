Services
Cole Funeral Chapel
214 E Middle St
Chelsea, MI 48118
(734) 475-1551
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cole Funeral Chapel
214 E Middle St
Chelsea, MI 48118
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew's United Church of Christ
7610 Ann Arbor Street
Dexter, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's United Church of Christ
7610 Ann Arbor Street
Dexter, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lowery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Russell Lowery


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Russell Lowery Obituary
William Russell Lowery

Ann Arbor - William Russell Lowery, age 97, passed away March 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Ray J. and Fern (Follmer) Lowery, all nine siblings, his wife, Beverly Witt, his sons, Mike Larkin & Gavin Barclay and son-in-law Gary Eddings. Bill is survived by his daughters, Patricia (Larkin) Eddings, Cathleen (Lowery) Piccione & Barbara Barclay; his sons, Ray Lowery & David Barclay; his former wife Patricia (Campbell) Lowery; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bill was born August 11, 1921 in Davenport, Nebraska and grew up in Oak. He graduated from University of Nebraska - Lincoln and flew B-24 bombers during WWII. After the war, he had a 35-year career in ground services at United Airlines and raised a family in Michigan, a loving and caring husband and father. He also served 32 years in Civil Air Patrol, commanding two cadet squadrons and serving as Nebraska finance officer. After retirement, Bill returned to Nebraska and was involved in Lincoln's Optimist Club as well as being a mentor for children in UN-L's Teammate Program before moving back to Michigan.

Visitation will take place Friday, March 15, 4-8 PM at Cole Funeral Chapel, 214 E. Middle Street, Chelsea, Michigan and Saturday, March 16, 10-11 AM at St. Andrew's United Church of Christ, 7610 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, Michigan. Memorial service to follow at 11 AM. For the full obituary, go to www.ColeFuneralChapel.com.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now