William Russell Lowery
Ann Arbor - William Russell Lowery, age 97, passed away March 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Ray J. and Fern (Follmer) Lowery, all nine siblings, his wife, Beverly Witt, his sons, Mike Larkin & Gavin Barclay and son-in-law Gary Eddings. Bill is survived by his daughters, Patricia (Larkin) Eddings, Cathleen (Lowery) Piccione & Barbara Barclay; his sons, Ray Lowery & David Barclay; his former wife Patricia (Campbell) Lowery; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bill was born August 11, 1921 in Davenport, Nebraska and grew up in Oak. He graduated from University of Nebraska - Lincoln and flew B-24 bombers during WWII. After the war, he had a 35-year career in ground services at United Airlines and raised a family in Michigan, a loving and caring husband and father. He also served 32 years in Civil Air Patrol, commanding two cadet squadrons and serving as Nebraska finance officer. After retirement, Bill returned to Nebraska and was involved in Lincoln's Optimist Club as well as being a mentor for children in UN-L's Teammate Program before moving back to Michigan.
Visitation will take place Friday, March 15, 4-8 PM at Cole Funeral Chapel, 214 E. Middle Street, Chelsea, Michigan and Saturday, March 16, 10-11 AM at St. Andrew's United Church of Christ, 7610 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, Michigan. Memorial service to follow at 11 AM. For the full obituary, go to www.ColeFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 10, 2019