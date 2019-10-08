|
William Spagnoli
Marshall - William (Bill) Spagnoli passed away surrounded by his family on Sept. 27 at Borgess Hospital.
He was born to Sam and Connie in 1946. He attended Southfield High School before joining the Navy in 1964. He returned from service and joined his family's building business where he worked with his father and brother, Angelo, for more than 30 years. He married the love of his life, Diane, in 1979. They had three children together, Kelly, William and Gina. Bill will be remembered for his love of his family, his generosity, kindness and his storytelling. He was beloved by his children and grandchildren. He is survived by Diane, his children and grandchildren, nieces and nephew, as well as his brother. A celebration of his very full life will take place at Deluca's Restaurant in Westland at 12:00 pm for family and friends. Please e-mail [email protected] to RSVP so the family can ensure there will be enough cannolis to go around; one of Bill's favorites. He will be missed dearly and loved eternally by his family but his stories will never die.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Oct. 8, 2019