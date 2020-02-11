|
|
William Toth Shelby Township - William C. Toth, of Macomb Township, passed away on February 9, at the age of 79. William is the cherished husband of 52 years of Barbara (nee Terrien); the loving father of Robert (Susan), Scott, and David (Katie) Toth; and the beloved grandfather of William, Josephine, and Hannah Toth. William is preceded in death by his parents, William V. and Josephine, and his brother, Jim (Judith) Toth. William was born and raised in Ironwood, Michigan. William received his Bachelors Degree from Michigan Technical University. He then proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. William then went to work for the Ford Motor Company for over 30 years until he retired. He was a member of the local American Legion for over 50 years. William was a big Green Bay Packers fan as well as a Detroit Tigers fan. William's family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, February 14 from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blocks East of Van Dyke), Utica. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday February 15, instate from 9:30 a.m. until the time of his mass at 10:00 a.m. with military honors to follow at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr Road, Shelby Township. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the American Diabetes Association, 20700 Civic Center Drive, Suite 100, Southfield, Michigan, 48076 OR at https://www.diabetes.org/donate. Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020