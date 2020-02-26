|
|
William Trinkaus M.D.
St. Clair Shores - Dr. Trinkaus M.D. passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 at 97 years. He was raised in Detroit and graduated from Cass Tech High School. He attended Moody Bible Institute and Wayne University before volunteering to serve in World War II. He attended Yale University under the Army Specialized Training Program and earned his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1948 from Wayne University College of Medicine. He trained at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit in General Surgery and Neurological Surgery and practiced General Medicine in Eastpointe.
He was married twice. His first wife was Eunice Tornblom. They had two children together, a son Lawrence Trinkaus and daughter Karen Lesche. They divorced in 1966. He married again in 1968 to Loretta Burba who predeceased him in 2017. He enjoyed his 4 grandchildren and his 6 great grandchildren. He liked reading non-fiction, scientific journals, watching local sports teams on TV and playing golf. He always had pet dogs and cats. He enjoyed the arts and took up painting in his later years. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020