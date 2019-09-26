|
|
Willis "Cleve" Hayes
Garden City, Michigan - Age 88 September 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty. Dear father of Darrell (Teresa), Karen (Lonnie) Caldwell, Randy (Holly), and Cynthia (Patrick) Mifsud. Loving grandfather of Rachel, Joshua, Ashley, Emily, Jon, Jacob, Travis, Heather, Audry, Katie, Patrick, Anthony and Tina. Great grandfather of Zachary, Amber, Addison, Kinsley, Brynlee, Christina, Rodney, Lance and one on the way. Brother of Rodgers and Opal. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 2 pm - 8 pm. Funeral Service Friday 1pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 26, 2019