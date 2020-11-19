Wilma J. Price
Superior Township - November 17, 2020; Age 81. Dearest mother of Ricardo (Jonelle) Price and Brent (Darryl Daniels) Price. Survived by 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of LeBrone (Peggy) Bell. Funeral Saturday 1 p.m. from the Chapel of L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of Lilley Rd.). Family will receive visitors Saturday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.