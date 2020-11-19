1/1
Wilma J. Price
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma J. Price

Superior Township - November 17, 2020; Age 81. Dearest mother of Ricardo (Jonelle) Price and Brent (Darryl Daniels) Price. Survived by 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of LeBrone (Peggy) Bell. Funeral Saturday 1 p.m. from the Chapel of L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of Lilley Rd.). Family will receive visitors Saturday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral
01:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved