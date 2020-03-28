Services
Wilma Josephine (Clarke) VanLue

Wilma Josephine (Clarke) VanLue Obituary
Wilma Josephine (Clarke) VanLue

Livonia - Wilma Josephine (Clarke) VanLue of Livonia passed away peacefully at home on her 89th birthday, March 26, 2020.

Beloved wife of Robert VanLue, Loving mother of Linda (Brad), Jenny, Sherri (Scott), and Bob Jr. (Candy); preceded in death by daughter Madonna. Cherished grandmother of Sam, Kristie, Kyle, Jesse, Sean (Monique), Delaney, Alessia, and Arianna, and great-grandmother to Kaylee, Skylor and Arthur. Survived by devoted sister Mary (Ray) and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters.

Due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic a private service will held.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Angela Hospice in Livonia.

Please share a memory of Wilma at www.rggrharris.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
