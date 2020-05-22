Wilson Easterling



Wilson Easterling was born November 18, 1944, in Dayton Ohio. The family moved to Highland Park, MI when he was still very young. He was educated in the Highland Park School System, graduating from Highland Park HS in 1962. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He received his certification as an electrician from RETS Electrical School. He earned a Journeyman Card as an electrician. He had a long career as an electrician with Ford Motor Company and Rouge Steel (Sevestal, NA), ultimately retiring in 2004.



On March 6, 1965, Wilson married Rita Burrell. Three children were born to their union, Wilson Jr. preceded him in death. Wilson made his transition on Friday, May 8, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 55 years Rita; daughters Michelle and Monica; granddaughters Monique, Makayla, and Michai; four brothers, two sisters and a host of other relatives and friends.









