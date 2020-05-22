Wilson Easterling
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilson Easterling

Wilson Easterling was born November 18, 1944, in Dayton Ohio. The family moved to Highland Park, MI when he was still very young. He was educated in the Highland Park School System, graduating from Highland Park HS in 1962. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He received his certification as an electrician from RETS Electrical School. He earned a Journeyman Card as an electrician. He had a long career as an electrician with Ford Motor Company and Rouge Steel (Sevestal, NA), ultimately retiring in 2004.

On March 6, 1965, Wilson married Rita Burrell. Three children were born to their union, Wilson Jr. preceded him in death. Wilson made his transition on Friday, May 8, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 55 years Rita; daughters Michelle and Monica; granddaughters Monique, Makayla, and Michai; four brothers, two sisters and a host of other relatives and friends.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved