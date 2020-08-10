Winifred Barno



Detroit - Winifred Barno passed from this life on July 31, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born May 30, 1934 in Okolona, Mississippi. Winnie graduated from Central High School in 1951. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter Barno, Jr. for 34 years. Winifred retired from the State of Michigan as an Administrative Service Manager in 1989 and was a member of Hope Presbyterian Church. A strolling wake will be held on Friday, August 14 at O. H. Pye III Funeral Home from 5 pm until 7:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Survivors include: a devoted son, Derek Barno; and a cherished daughter, Diane Goins (Mit).









