Winifred (Wini) Goble-Lees
Winifred (Wini) Goble-Lees passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years John, her son Mark, and her grand-daughter Misty Wilson.
Born on April 19, 1932 in Detroit, to parents William and Mildred Goble and sister to Geraldine Goble-Teutsch. Proud graduate of Cass Tech High School class of 1950. Wini met her husband John and moved to California in 1961. She enjoyed oil painting, photography and writing.
She will be remembered for her love of her family, the kindness she showed others, her strength and her laughter. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019