Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Goble-Lees
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred (Wini) Goble-Lees

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winifred (Wini) Goble-Lees Obituary
Winifred (Wini) Goble-Lees

Winifred (Wini) Goble-Lees passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years John, her son Mark, and her grand-daughter Misty Wilson.

Born on April 19, 1932 in Detroit, to parents William and Mildred Goble and sister to Geraldine Goble-Teutsch. Proud graduate of Cass Tech High School class of 1950. Wini met her husband John and moved to California in 1961. She enjoyed oil painting, photography and writing.

She will be remembered for her love of her family, the kindness she showed others, her strength and her laughter. She will be greatly missed.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winifred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.