1/1
Winifred Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winifred Moore

The Family of Winifred Moore would like to announce initial Celebration of Life Homegoing Arrangements. Please be advised of the following:

- Swanson Funeral Home, 14751 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit, MI, 48235. Date - Saturday, September 26, 2020. Wake/viewing hours - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m..

Let us come together and magnify the beauty of a life well lived. A formal memorial service will be announced at a later date. Thank you.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Wake
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Swanson Funeral Home [North West] - Detroit
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swanson Funeral Home [North West] - Detroit
14751 West McNichols
Detroit, MI 48235
313-272-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved