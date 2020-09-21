Winifred Moore



The Family of Winifred Moore would like to announce initial Celebration of Life Homegoing Arrangements. Please be advised of the following:



- Swanson Funeral Home, 14751 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit, MI, 48235. Date - Saturday, September 26, 2020. Wake/viewing hours - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m..



Let us come together and magnify the beauty of a life well lived. A formal memorial service will be announced at a later date. Thank you.









