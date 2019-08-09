|
Winnifred H. Lejk
Port Huron - Winnifred Helene Lejk, 86, of Port Huron, (formerly of St. Clair Shores), died Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Her husband, Joseph R. Lejk preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Lejk, Mary (Gus) Cramer and John (Michele) Lejk; grandchildren, Kristen Keene, David Scheys, Kaitlin (Chris) Merli and Zachary Bedford; and great granddaughter, Charlotte Burr.
Winnifred will lie in state from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Monday, August 12, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Port Huron. The Reverend Zbignew Zomerfeld will officiate. Burial will be in St. Denis Cemetery, Lexington.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 9, 2019