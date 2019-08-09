Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Winnifred H. Lejk

Winnifred H. Lejk Obituary
Winnifred H. Lejk

Port Huron - Winnifred Helene Lejk, 86, of Port Huron, (formerly of St. Clair Shores), died Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Her husband, Joseph R. Lejk preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Lejk, Mary (Gus) Cramer and John (Michele) Lejk; grandchildren, Kristen Keene, David Scheys, Kaitlin (Chris) Merli and Zachary Bedford; and great granddaughter, Charlotte Burr.

Winnifred will lie in state from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Monday, August 12, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Port Huron. The Reverend Zbignew Zomerfeld will officiate. Burial will be in St. Denis Cemetery, Lexington.

Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. For guest book and information, please visit www.karrersimpson.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 9, 2019
