Yvan José das Dores SilvaYvan José das Dores Silva (Dr. Yvan Silva), b.July 8, 1936, died on 08/19/2020. He was baptized in Gloria Church, Bombay, India. His life as an academic physician and surgeon, author, and in music - as a lyricist, performer, and recording artist is chronicled in Yvan Silva-A Cybermemoir and available on www.yvansilva.com Survivors are his beloved daughters, Julie Silva of Encinitas, CA and Jennifer Mitchell of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren Amy White (Julie and Arnie White) and Charlie and Katie Mitchell(Jennifer and John Mitchell). Brother Olaf (Sonia) Silva, Lake Mary, FL, and sister Brenda (Saeed) Silva-Mirza, Montreal Canada.