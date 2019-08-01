Services
Fuller Metz Cremation & Funeral Services
3740 Del Prado Blvd S
Cape Coral, FL 33904
(239) 542-3161
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:30 PM
St. Patrick's Episcopal Church
1434 Thirteen Mile Road
Madison Heights, MI
Yvonne Solocinski

Yvonne Solocinski Obituary
Yvonne Solocinski

Fort Myers, FL - Yvonne Solocinski passed away in May of this year in her home in Florida.

She graduated from Pershing High School in Detroit in 1969.

As an adult, she resided in Ohio and Florida. She was quiet and kept to herself, we would love to hear from those who knew her.

We welcome you to join us in honoring our sister with a Memorial and dinner on August 3rd at 3:30 PM. We are gathering at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 1434 Thirteen Mile Road, Madison Heights, MI 48071.

She is preceded in death by her Dad, Stanley Solocinski; her Mom, Monita Solocinski and her nephew, Brian Solocinski.

She is survived by her four brothers, David, Daniel (Taylor), Stanley & Robert (Sherie).



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 1, 2019
