|
|
Yvonne Solocinski
Fort Myers, FL - Yvonne Solocinski passed away in May of this year in her home in Florida.
She graduated from Pershing High School in Detroit in 1969.
As an adult, she resided in Ohio and Florida. She was quiet and kept to herself, we would love to hear from those who knew her.
We welcome you to join us in honoring our sister with a Memorial and dinner on August 3rd at 3:30 PM. We are gathering at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 1434 Thirteen Mile Road, Madison Heights, MI 48071.
She is preceded in death by her Dad, Stanley Solocinski; her Mom, Monita Solocinski and her nephew, Brian Solocinski.
She is survived by her four brothers, David, Daniel (Taylor), Stanley & Robert (Sherie).
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 1, 2019