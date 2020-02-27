Services
Grosse Pointe Farms - Zachary Rockwell, 17, of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, died on 26 February 2020. Cherished son of Alex and Allyson Rockwell. Beloved grandson of Bruce and the late Cheryl Rockwell, the late Patricia Garrett, and the late Nathan and the late Harriet Fink. Adored nephew of Daniel and Andrea Fink, Carol and the late Dr. Kenneth Fink. the late Linda Fink Levy, Christopher and Cynthia Rockwell, Jeffrey Rockwell, Beaven Gottlieb, and Shawn Phillips. Loving cousin of Sarah and Stu, Leah and Johnny, Ari, Nathan and Maria, Michael, Lauren and Adam, Natalie, Emma, Millie, and Ian. Also survived by other loving relatives and world of friends. FUNERAL SERVICE 10:00 A.M. SUNDAY, MARCH 1, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Clover Hill Park. www.irakaufman.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
