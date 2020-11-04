Zafar Ullah Khan
Canton - Dr. Zafar Ullah Khan, 2/27/50-10/22/20, of Canton, MI, age 70, passed on October 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Zafar is survived by his wife (Rizwana), and 3 children (Arshi Khan, Syma Khan, and Kalim Khan). He is also survived by his son-in-law, Ayaz Ahamed, 2 grandchildren (Zoya and Soha), several siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews. Zafar came to the US in 1981 to pursue an MBA at UNC Chapel Hill and a PhD from the University of Louisiana in Accounting. Zafar joined the faculty at Eastern Michigan University in 1989 and taught for many years before becoming head of the department of accounting and finance and associate dean. Zafar was passionate about education and cared deeply about student experiences. Zafar enjoyed being a mentor, Indian musical programs, and movies. He played badminton weekly and loved being active with his granddaughters. He will be missed dearly by all those who knew him. Zafar is buried at Knollwood Memorial Park. There will be a Memorial on Saturday, Nov 7 3:30-6 PM at the Plymouth Cultural Center. Given Zafar's commitment to education and helping others, donations in his name can be made to EMU at https://www.emich.edu/foundation/give/
(College of Business) and Aligarh Muslim University Alumni Association of Michigan (supports scholarship) at http://amuaami.org
.