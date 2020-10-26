1/1
Zaida Marie (Midge) Folden
Zaida Marie (Midge) Folden

Born August 25, 1951 Lost her battle with breast cancer on September 29, 2020. Predeceased by her parents, Francis & Gertrude Walch, the family takes comfort in knowing she is now home with them and the Lord. Midge is survived by her loving son James Folden and sister Michelle Winiarski, who will miss her dearly. Also survived by nieces and nephews Michael, Angela, Anne, and Anthony Jr. She is also survived by five great nieces, four great nephews, and many cousins. Midge had many challenges in life, but her faith carried her through them.

A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Williams church in Walled Lake. Luncheon TBA following mass.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
