Zoe Malafouris
Grosse Pointe Woods - MALAFOURIS, Zoe, Age 91, March 2, 2019. Wife of the late Theodore. Beloved Mother of Kathleen (Charles) Pappas, Chris (Janine) and Danny (Christa).
Loving Grandmother of Kelly (Kelly) Morris, Kristina Stahl, Lauren (Aaron) Bayko, Jessica (Warren) Gumpel, and Danny (Dani). Dear Great Grandmother of Charlie Reynolds, Joey Cahill, Grace Stahl and Zoe Morris. Dear sister-in-law of Christina Deloglos. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation Tuesday, 3:00 - 9:00 pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc. 16300 Mack Ave. Grosse Pointe. Funeral Wednesday, Instate 10:30 am until time of funeral service 11:00 am at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church 21800 Marter Rd. St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church appreciated. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 3, 2019