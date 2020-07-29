Zvonimir John Gjebic
Husband, father and our favorite fixer of all things passed on July 27. John loved, laughed and argued through 48 years with his wife Terri, who fought arduously for his recovery following a stroke in 2016. Her efforts gave John four years of a quieter life, allowing him time to show affection and appreciation like never before. John was incredibly proud of his daughters, Julia and Janis, and will surely make his concerns known if they forget to change their oil or take the wrong route to a destination. Opinionated, stubborn and 100% genuine, John was the best friend you ever had. And he always knew what you should do. We will miss him for the rest of our days.
Funeral Mass this Saturday, August 1st at 11am at St Daniel Catholic Church in Clarkston. Please share memories at mandziukfuneralhome.com
