Brock W. Lehman

December 15, 1951 – August 13, 2020

Brock W. Lehman, 68, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away peacefully in his home from ALS on Aug. 13, 2020.

He was born in Bozeman, Montana, on Dec. 15, 1951, to William and June Brock Lehman. Brock grew up in Iowa and graduated from Jefferson Community High School in 1970. In 1974 he received a degree in business from Wayne State College. He was married to Joanne Wilcox Lehman on June 30, 1973, in Cleghorn, Iowa.

Brock was employed by Valmont Industries for his entire career, where he formed numerous lifelong friendships and traded unique nicknames. He started in the Irrigation Division and ended his career as Regional Sales Manager of Tubular Products. Brock was a member of the First United Methodist Church where he endured his sons' performances in church activities and various choirs. He enjoyed spending as much time as possible outside feeding the birds and squirrels while smoking a cigar on the back deck. Brock was an avid golfer and a member of Fremont Golf Club. He loved shooting sports and was a member of the Elkhorn Valley Rifle Club, shot at the Valley Trap League on Tuesday nights, and at Harry A. Koch Trap and Skeet Range. In order to protect those rights and pursuits, Brock was a committed member of the NRA. Brock also loved sports, both as an athlete and spectator, and cherished the opportunities to follow and support his sons' athletic careers and later, watching and following his grandchildren's hunting, fishing, and sporting activities. Like many of us, he may have been a little too attached to the success of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne; 3 sons, Brock (Leah) of Sioux Center, Iowa, Brennan (Nikki) of Savannah, Missouri, Bryce (Leanne) of Garden City, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; sister, Jill Lehman of Fremont; brother, Bruce Lehman of Smith Center, Kansas; his cat, Mauw; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Ludvigsen Mortuary on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 5-8 p.m. The family asks that masks be worn. A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 21. Memorials may be directed to the family where they will be given to ALS in the Heartland. A live stream of the service will begin at 10 a.m. Go to www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com and click on Brock's page.

