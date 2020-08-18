1/
John E. Lawrence
1934 - 2020
John E. Lawrence

Nov. 12, 1934 – Aug. 15, 2020

John E. Lawrence, 85 years, of Schuyler, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.

John was born Nov. 12, 1934, to Earl and Ethel (Counselor) Lawrence in Spivey, Kansas. He graduated from high school in Elmdale, Kansas. On Sept. 2, 1956, John married Mary Sue Herman. They later divorced. On June 29, 1968, John married Iris Webb in Junction City, Kansas.

John lived in various states including Kansas, Colorado, and Nebraska. He worked as a truck driver and retired at the age of 80 in 2014. John loved to fish on the river, watch NASCAR, and enjoyed having coffee and "happy hour" with is old trucking buddies.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Iris; parents; 1 infant brother; 2 sisters; daughter, Carol Corey; and stepson, Steven Sutton.

He is survived by his daughters, Jolynn Jackson, Karen (Bob) Howard, Chris (Dan) Nelson, and Julie Randolph; stepson, William (Carol) Webb; brother, Vernon Lawrence; 8 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Pastor Mike Wenig will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser's in Fremont.

Memorials may directed to the FurEver Home or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.



Published in Fremont Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
AUG
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE 68025
(402) 721-4490
