Rosemary (Millsap) Hansen

May 15, 1940 – August 15, 2020

Rosemary (Millsap) Hansen, age 80, of Fremont died Aug. 15, 2020.

Survived by husband of 62 years Keith; daughters, Melody Loehr of Fremont, Marilee Hansen of Omaha and Denise (Todd) Gilroy of Omaha; sister, Alice Chambers of New Mexico; and 4 grandchildren, Ryne (Bailey) Crews, Matthew Crews, Alec Gilroy, and Elise Gilroy.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Duwayne; son-in-law, Terry Loehr; and brother, Lloyd Millsap.

Visitation on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 12-1 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Celebration of Rosemary's life, Thursday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m., also at Moser's.

Private family interment at Blair Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.