A. William "Bill" Craig passed-away on November 20 at home at age 93. Bill was born in Painesville, Ohio, to Arthur Craig and Lou Rice Craig. Upon the death of his father in 1931, the family moved back to California to be closer to Lou's family in Hanford. Bill joined the Naval Air Corps in 1943 at the age of 17. He would recall flying as one of the great thrills of his life. At the end of the war he enrolled at UC Berkeley earning a B.S. in Geological Sciences in 1949. His academics were complemented by numerous exemplary athletic achievements in rugby and diving. Bill was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity, Skull and Keys, Beta Beta and an unnamed club dedicated to poetry (and an occasional cocktail). Bill remained a lifelong fan of the Golden Bears and even in his last days he was rooting for his team to triumph in the Big Game against Stanford. Bill enjoyed his college career to the fullest and would often rouse his slumbering young children to the sound of the Cal marching band blaring loudly from the phonograph. The indisputable high point of his years at Cal was meeting Martha Helm who would become his wife and best friend for 68 years. Upon graduation he embarked on a lifelong career in the oil business. He started out as a petroleum geologist in California and Wyoming before venturing to Wall Street to become an oil stock analyst. He would marvel that this young kid from Hanford, California, was now walking the financial corridors of New York City. From summers as a lifeguard on the beach in Santa Cruz, an accomplished petroleum geologist, a master gardener, vestryman at his beloved Episcopal church in Bernardsville, NJ, Bill was first and foremost an adoring husband, a great father and grandfather, and dear friend to countless many. Bill was preceded in death by his brother John Craig and sister Mary Lou Craig Longfield. Surviving him are his wife, Martha Helm Craig, children William Craig (Diana), Carolyn Craig Ingbar (Eric) and Bob Craig (Vickie), and grandchildren Matthew Ingbar, Logan Craig, David Ingbar, India Craig and Catherine Ingbar. No services scheduled. Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 29, 2019

