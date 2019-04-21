Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Adair J. Johnson was born on December 29, 1923 in Redding, CA and passed away in Fresno on April 3, 2019 at the age of 95. She was a graduate of Gallagher Marsh Business College and worked as a stenographer for many years, finishing her career at California Public Utilities Commission. Adair was preceded in death by Willard, her husband of 73 years; her brother Grant L. Williams, and her parents Tipton and Edith Williams. Adair loved all of her family and was greatly loved in return. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia and grandson, Matthew. A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on April 27, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Mission Endowment Fund, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5140 N. Fruit Ave., Fresno, CA 93711 or to Hinds Hospice. In keeping with her celebration of life, Adair had requested that colorful clothing be worn to her service.

