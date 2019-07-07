Lena was born on January 18, 1925 and passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 94. She married Walter A. Perry on December 13, 1952. They had two children, Michael and Susan. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed camping, casino trips, bingo, Nascar, Yankees and Raiders, and the Golden Girls. Lena is preceded in death by Walter, Michael, Millie and six brothers and sisters. She is survived by Susan, granddaughter Alexandrina, brother and sister-in-law Joe and Arletta Perry, sister-in-law Shirley Frietas and 13 nieces and nephews. We would like to thank Beverly Burris and Aunt Arletta for all the love and support. Recitation of the Holy Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Kerman on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., with interment to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery.