Adelina Rivera Quitoriano was born to Domingo & Alejandra Rivera on January 10, 1925 in San Fernando La Union, Philippines. She passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in Fresno at the age of 94.
She is preceded by her husband Larry in 2011. Adelina will be missed by her 5 children Lilia Barber, Betty Duque, Amante Quitoriano, Myrna Alonzo & Rex Quitoriano. She would tell stories of her past life & how "lucky" she was to her 9 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren who called her grandma & grandma GG.
Visitation will be held at Chapel of the Light on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00. p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 6, 2019