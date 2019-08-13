Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adeline Housepian. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Adeline Normart Housepian of Rancho Palos Verdes passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019, at the age of 100. Adeline was born on February 25, 1919, in Fresno, graduated from Roosevelt H.S. and attended Fresno City College. She married the love of her life, Deron Housepian, in 1946 and moved to Los Angeles where they raised their sons. Adeline was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her son Dennis and his wife Sallie, grandson Christopher and his wife Sarah, granddaughter Katie Finnegan and her husband Danny; son Ronald and his wife Donna, granddaughter Kimberly Adamson and her husband Walker, grandson Corey; her sister Lilian Nishkian; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Adeline lived a long, active life and enjoyed entertaining and traveling the U.S.A., Canada and Mexico with her husband in their motorhome. She truly enjoyed life and shared the enjoyment with us all. Remembrances may be made to the St. James Armenian Church of Los Angeles, 4950 West Slauson Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90056-1639 or to the Ararat Home, 15105 Mission Hills Rd, Mission Hills, CA 91345. Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 13, 2019

