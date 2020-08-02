1/1
Adnan Raed Nijmeddin
It has been one year since you left and the hole left in our hearts is just as empty as the day you left. It is not just the love we have for you as family, but the impact you had on so many by being the man you became. You were a veteran and paid a high price for our freedom. You were a reliable and trusted friend. Your respect for yourself demanded respect. You had a lion's heart and an old man's soul. We miss everything about you, even the funny way you pronounced "car." "Every soul shall taste death." (S3. A185.) May God grant you mercy and compassion, reunite us in Paradise, and grant us patience. Ameen.

Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 2, 2020.
