Born Oct. 13, 1920 in San Francisco to Emily (Kearney) Cribari and Angelo Cribari. Died peacefully early Nov. 27, 2019. Husband of Wanda Innes (m- 1943-1994) and Hillis Parrish (m-1995 - 2008) He graduated from Santa Clara University in 1943 With a BS degree in Chemistry and a commission in the Army Artillery. Upon Discharge from the Army in 1946, he joined the family business, B. Cribari and Sons As winemaker in Fresno, Ca. In 1957 the family moved to San Jose as the Cribari Winery wanted. Al to join the sales dept. in the Bay Area. In 1976, Al became spokesman and Wine master of the Cribari brand retiring in 1990. For many years after retirement he authored a column in the popular industry magazine Wines and Vines titled 'Looking Back into the Future'. Albert leaves a son Albert II {Skip) and his wife Nancy; And daughter Joan Bonde, grandchildren, Dougan, Ian, Paul and Kristan and 4 great grand Children. His younger siblings, Kenneth (2015) and Clare {1997) preceded him in death. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Cathedral in San Jose, Ca on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests 2 of Al's favorite Charities, the USO and Catholic Charities.