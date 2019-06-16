Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jay Chapel Funeral Directors 1121 Roberts Avenue Madera , CA 93637 (559)-674-8814 Visitation 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Jay Chapel Funeral Directors 1121 Roberts Avenue Madera , CA 93637 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Jay Chapel Funeral Directors 1121 Roberts Avenue Madera , CA 93637 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joachim Catholic Church Madera , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Albert O. Cosyns passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 94 in Madera. He was born in Long Beach, CA on March 12, 1925 to Belgian immigrants Ivo and Maria Cosyns. Albert attended elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse in Los Alamitos, attended High school in Long Beach and graduated from Anaheim High School in 1942. He enlisted in the US Albert O. Cosyns passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 94 in Madera. He was born in Long Beach, CA on March 12, 1925 to Belgian immigrants Ivo and Maria Cosyns. Albert attended elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse in Los Alamitos, attended High school in Long Beach and graduated from Anaheim High School in 1942. He enlisted in the US Army in December 1944 serving in the Pacific Islands of Saipan, Tinian, Okinawa and he was on Iwo Jima when the bomb was dropped. He was serving D-Day 75 years ago. Upon returning home in August 1946, he joined his father Ivo and his brother, Charles farming on the Bixby Ranch in Los Alamitos. In 1947, he married the love of his life Margaret Lerno. They welcomed three children: Linda 1948, Allen 1949 and Richard in 1957. In November of 1959, Albert and Margaret bought 300 acres in the Howard District of Madera County. They moved their young family to a town where they knew no one, but soon, they were given a warm welcome by their new neighbors and developed friendships that still stand today. Albert was still residing in that same residence at the time of his death. The operation has grown substantial and today is known as Cosyns Farms being farmed by Allen and Rick. Albert was active in Madera Young Farmers, Bonita Soil Conservation, Sugar Beet Board, Elks and VFW. He was one of the founding members of the Madera Agricultural Youth Association. In 2009, Albert was chosen as the Madera County Senior Farmer. He and Margaret also were members of the Madera Dance Club. He and his second wife Betty Mello traveled extensively across the United States in their motor home. He and his companion Ruth Ferrarese also did some traveling and enjoyed Sunday drives around the Madera countryside. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Charles, his sister Yvonne Lerno and all of the Cosyns' and Lerno in-laws, in addition to two nephews and a great niece. His beloved Margaret in 1978 after 31 years of marriage, Betty in 2005 after 25 years of marriage and Ruth in 2014 after 9 years of friendship. He is survived by his children Linda (retired FUSD teacher) and Carlos Reynoso, Allen and Susan Cosyns and Rick and Lynne Cosyns, seven grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great-grandson, as well as many nieces and nephews. Also his very good friends, Walter (Buck) Bursey and Roger Belden (he called him his little brother). The family would like to extend a big thank you to Dad's team of caregivers for their exceptional care and the support they gave the family: Betty, Lisa, Patti, Monica, Tina, Nancy and Felicia, along with the Bright Horizon Hospice staff, Kari, Ben and Ron. The family would also like to thank Doctor Steven Gustaveson for all his care over the years. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. with a Recitation of the Rosary to follow at 7:00 P.M. at Jay Chapel, Madera, CA Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joachim Catholic Church, Madera, California, where he was a devout supportive member for years. Services conclude at the church. A private military service will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to St. Joachim Catholic School Fund, 310 North I Street, Madera, CA 93637 or Madera County Ag Booster 3055 Fairmont Court Madera, CA 93637 or the donor's favorite charity. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814 Published in the Fresno Bee on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

