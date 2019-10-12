Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert "Leroy" Galindo. View Sign Service Information Farewell Funeral Service - Fresno 660 W. Locust Ave. #101 Fresno , CA 93650 1800FAREWELL Graveside service 11:00 AM Belmont Memorial Park Celebration of Life Following Services Fresno County Sportsmen's Club 10645 N. Lanes Rd Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Leroy Galindo, 76, of Fresno, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019. Leroy was born September 11, 1943 in Firebaugh, California. He attended Edison and Roosevelt High Schools from 1958-1961. Leroy became a member of the Plumbers & Fitters U.A. Local #246 in 1966. He worked as a Journeyman Pipefitter and Welder for many years of his life and enjoyed 53 years of continuous membership in the union. In 2007 Leroy opened Slick's Bar in Fresno. He served as the owner and operator of Slick's Bar for the remaining years of his life. Leroy's passion in life was for classic cars. He spent much of his time restoring old cars and was very involved as a member of the Hot Rods Fresno car club. He is survived by his three children, Marlo Galindo of Los Angeles, Stephanie LaBrucherie (J.P.) of La Jolla, & Anthony Galindo of Clovis; three grandchildren, Ashley, Timothy & Matthew LaBrucherie; sister Opal Bowen-Brackett of Vacaville; niece Denese Coley of Fresno, and numerous other nieces, nephews, and friends. Graveside services will be held at Belmont Memorial Park on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately after at Fresno County Sportsmen's Club at 10645 N. Lanes Rd., Fresno, CA 93730. Arrangements made by Farewell Funeral Service. www.farewell.com Albert Leroy Galindo, 76, of Fresno, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019. Leroy was born September 11, 1943 in Firebaugh, California. He attended Edison and Roosevelt High Schools from 1958-1961. Leroy became a member of the Plumbers & Fitters U.A. Local #246 in 1966. He worked as a Journeyman Pipefitter and Welder for many years of his life and enjoyed 53 years of continuous membership in the union. In 2007 Leroy opened Slick's Bar in Fresno. He served as the owner and operator of Slick's Bar for the remaining years of his life. Leroy's passion in life was for classic cars. He spent much of his time restoring old cars and was very involved as a member of the Hot Rods Fresno car club. He is survived by his three children, Marlo Galindo of Los Angeles, Stephanie LaBrucherie (J.P.) of La Jolla, & Anthony Galindo of Clovis; three grandchildren, Ashley, Timothy & Matthew LaBrucherie; sister Opal Bowen-Brackett of Vacaville; niece Denese Coley of Fresno, and numerous other nieces, nephews, and friends. Graveside services will be held at Belmont Memorial Park on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately after at Fresno County Sportsmen's Club at 10645 N. Lanes Rd., Fresno, CA 93730. Arrangements made by Farewell Funeral Service. www.farewell.com Published in the Fresno Bee from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close