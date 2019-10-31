T he family of Albert D. Heath Jr., announces his passing on Oct. 3 at the age of 84 years. Al was born Dec. 25, 1934 in Phoenix. He was predeceased by his parents, his two sons Joe Heath and Greg Burhans. He will be remembered by his wife, Kay Heath; his former wife, Anita Heath; his children Sharron Nisbett, Deborah Gehrke, Linda Nester, Doug Burhans and wife Keri; sisters Madeline Briggs and husband Charles, Paula Beery and husband Harold; 10 grandkids, and 27 great grandkids. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Palm Sierra Memorial Chapel on Sat., Nov. 2nd at 1pm at 49269 Road 426, Oakhurst. Reception to follow at Yosemite Gateway Inn, 40530 Highway 41, Oakhurst.