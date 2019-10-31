Albert Heath

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Heath.
Service Information
Palm Memorial - Sierra Chapel
49269 Road 426
Oakhurst, CA
93644
(559)-683-4370
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Palm Memorial - Sierra Chapel
49269 Road 426
Oakhurst, CA 93644
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

T he family of Albert D. Heath Jr., announces his passing on Oct. 3 at the age of 84 years. Al was born Dec. 25, 1934 in Phoenix. He was predeceased by his parents, his two sons Joe Heath and Greg Burhans. He will be remembered by his wife, Kay Heath; his former wife, Anita Heath; his children Sharron Nisbett, Deborah Gehrke, Linda Nester, Doug Burhans and wife Keri; sisters Madeline Briggs and husband Charles, Paula Beery and husband Harold; 10 grandkids, and 27 great grandkids. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Palm Sierra Memorial Chapel on Sat., Nov. 2nd at 1pm at 49269 Road 426, Oakhurst. Reception to follow at Yosemite Gateway Inn, 40530 Highway 41, Oakhurst.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Oakhurst, CA   (559) 683-4370
funeral home direction icon