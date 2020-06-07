ARMY MAJOR GENERAL ALBERT R. ESCOLA DIES AT 93 YEARS OLD. Al Escola, retired Army Major General, passed on May 4, 2020 in Fresno CA. He resided in both Fresno, CA. and Fredericksburg, VA. Al is a native of Merced, CA. and completed his schooling in Fresno excelling in football and competing in track. He was drafted into the Army, completed Infantry OCS in 1945, and was commissioned a second lieutenant at age 18. Al's military career included tours in Europe, Korea, Vietnam, two tours with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and was commander of the Army's Criminal Investigation Division (CID). Al's academic accomplishments included earning a Masters from George Washington University, was a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College, the Armed Forces Staff College, the National War College, and Harvard University Advance Management Program. Among Gen. Escola's many military decorations inclujded being inducted into the Infantry Hall of Fame. After retiring from active military duty in 1975, he was employed by Bechtel Engineering of San Francisco for 15 years. Al was preceded in death by his first wife of 51 years, Marie Kauffung Escola, of Fresno; his second wife of 22 years, Patricia Mohlie of Honolulu, HI; and his brother William (Bill) Escola of Fresno. He is survived by four daughters, Leslie Eskola of Fresno, Dr. Diana Watson of Salem, OR., Gail Young of Oakland, OR., Heidi Haley of Fresno, and two granddaughters, Dr. Liana Eskola and Georgia Watson. The step-side of the family includes Dr. Steve R. Mohlie and wife, Dr. Ted Mohlie and wife, and Dr. Marcia Grenell and husband; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Al's leisure time was spent being at the family cabin in Yosemite National Park and at the lake house in Lake Anna near Fredericksburg, VA., back packing, fly fishing in Yosemite, and developing/managing a pistachio ranch near Cressey, CA.

